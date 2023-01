Poland Expects Western Countries To Transfer Up To 100 Modern Tanks To Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expects that his country, together with its European allies, will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

He made the corresponding statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes Bloomberg.

"I spoke to Olaf (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - ed.) a few weeks ago and tried to convince him to do more... We allocated 14 Leopard 2 tanks and now we are waiting for them from Denmark, Finland, Germany and other EU countries," Morawiecki said.

The agency notes that the day before, the German Chancellor announced negotiations on the supply of tanks to Ukraine, which he is conducting with allies.

Scholz stressed that any requests to provide weapons must be coordinated with other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United Kingdom became the first country to decide to transfer modern tanks to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, promised to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

As the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak later reported, London is transferring 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv.

We also reported that Poland announced its readiness to transfer a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For this, the country needs to obtain the permission of Germany.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, five countries are ready to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but they are waiting for Berlin to give the "green light".