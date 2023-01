European Council President Michel Calls For Tanks To Be Provided To Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, supported the provision of necessary types of weapons to Ukraine, including tanks, the transfer of which is currently being discussed in Germany.

Michel made the corresponding statement during a speech in the European Parliament, his words are quoted by European Pravda.

"Now is the time to act. Ukraine urgently needs more weapons, and I am personally in favor of providing tanks to Ukraine," Michel said.

The President of the European Council stated that the European Union intends to continue supporting Ukraine as long as it is necessary.

According to him, Russia implements a strategy of terror and destruction in order to induce Ukrainians to submit. However, despite this, the Ukrainian people continue to resist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that five countries are waiting for Germany's permission to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that the German publication Der Spiegel noted that the manufacturer of the Leopard 2 tanks, the Rheinmetall concern, will not be able to deliver the tanks before 2024, regardless of the date of the German government's decision.