Over the course of a day, on January 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a hundred Russian special forces in the Luhansk Region. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said this on the air of the telethon.

It is reported that during the day, Ukrainian defenders in the Luhansk Region destroyed 100 occupiers, as well as several units of heavy equipment.

"I just returned from the front line at night and I can say that - I will not specify the settlements, but I will say this - in the Luhansk Region I saw with my own eyes the defeated orks. And, by the way, in a day they lost a hundred personnel, several units of heavy equipment," Haidai said.

As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration noted, the liquidated military personnel last day are special forces of the Russian Federation.

"And this personnel, by the way, were not ordinary mobilized, but were special forces, airborne troops who were fleeing. Well, there were actually very, very few of them left, but they were fleeing and leaving the wounded, and throwing weapons - just to flee from a certain direction in the Luhansk Region," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Haidai.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, January 17, the Ukrainian military eliminated 820 occupiers, destroyed 9 Russian tanks and shot down an enemy aircraft.

In addition, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Maryinka and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.