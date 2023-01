11 Million Square Meters Of Land In Ukraine Littered With Remains Of Destroyed Objects And Ammunition - State

11.1 million square meters of land in Ukraine is littered with the remains of destroyed objects and ammunition.

This is stated in the message of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to the report, 280,100 square meters of soil contaminated with dangerous substances; 686,200 tons of petroleum products burned during the shelling, polluting the air with dangerous substances.

In addition, 59,200 hectares of forests and other plantations were burned by rockets and shells; 979,100 square meters of objects, including critical infrastructure, were destroyed, their remains caused damage to the environment; 1,600 tons of pollutants entered water bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the amount of damage to the Ukrainian environment from Russia's armed aggression amounts to more than USD 46 billion, and Ukraine will demand compensation for these losses.