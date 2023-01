DTEK Energy Plans To Repair 6 Power Units At TPPs By End Of Heating Season

The DTEK Energy company plans to repair 6 power units at its thermal power plants by the end of the heating season.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In addition to the restoration of equipment after the shelling, the repairmen routinely repaired 4 power units of the TPPs (over the past 90 days). Another 6 are planned to be repaired by the end of the heating season. In total, 26 units were repaired last year, having invested more than UAH 2 billion," said the director general of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleyev.

Also, according to him, in 2022, the company's coal mining enterprises put 28 new drifts into operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy predicts a record-brekaing loss of UAH 20 billion based on the results of 2022.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.