In Brovary, search and rescue operations at the place where the helicopter crashed have been finished. The death toll remained unchanged at 14 people, including 1 child.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"A total of 14 people were killed, including 1 child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service clarified its information about the killed. It turned out that only 1 child was killed.

Today, January 18, a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten building in Brovary, Kyiv Region.

Later it became known that Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were killed in Brovary.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs named 9 killed who were on board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary.

The National Police is asking all eyewitnesses to the crash of the helicopter with the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior to contact law enforcement agencies and share any available information.

The government appointed Ihor Klymenko as the deputy minister of internal affairs and head of the National Police of Ukraine. He will perform the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs.