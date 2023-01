The government appointed Ihor Klymenko as the deputy minister of internal affairs and head of the National Police of Ukraine. He will perform the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

After the discussion with the Parliament, there will be a submission for the appointment of a new head of the authority.

Now Ihor Klymenko is the current head of the National Police.

We will remind, today, January 18, in Brovary, Kyiv Region, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell on the building of a kindergarten. At least 18 people were killed as a result of the disaster.

Later it became known that Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were killed in Brovary.

We also reported that 3 children were killed as a result of the helicopter crash. 22 victims were hospitalized from the scene of the tragedy.

Prior to that, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee, Serhii Ionushas, announced that the appointment of a new minister would take place at a parliament session. According to him, the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs will be temporarily performed by one of his deputies, since his first deputy also died.