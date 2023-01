Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and the authority's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych were supposed to fly to the Kharkiv Region, where the head of the regional directorate of the National Police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, was waiting for them.

Tymoshko wrote about this on Facebook.

"Today I had to meet, I had to shake hands, I had to... see not only managers, no - friends whom I respected and waited for," Tymoshko wrote.

He added that he had personally spoken with all those who were killed in the helicopter crash last night and this morning before they left for Kharkiv.

The head of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region called the death of Monastryskyi, Yenin and Lubkovych an irreparable loss.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Eurocopter EC225 helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) crashed this morning in Brovary, Kyiv Region.

On board the helicopter, in addition to the crew members, were Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and security. They were killed in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter fell on the building of the kindergarten, which led to the death of people. In total, 17 people were killed as a result of the tragedy, including 3 children.

According to the deputy head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Monastyrskyi and other officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were heading to one of the "hot" spots on the front line.