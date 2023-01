SSU Publishes Several Versions Of Helicopter Crash In Brovary, Investigation Launched

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have started a pre-trial investigation into the fact that the helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Region. This is reported by the press service.

Currently, several versions of the tragedy are being considered, including:

violation of flight rules;

technical malfunction of the helicopter;

deliberate actions to destroy the vehicle.

Employees of the SSU conduct a complex of investigative and operational measures to establish all cause-and-effect relationships and details of the tragedy.

According to preliminary information, at least 16 people, including 3 children, were killed as a result of the tragedy.

The management and the entire staff of the SSU express their sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the killed and injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Brovary on Wednesday, January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell on the territory of a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

At least 18 killed, including 3 children, and 29 wounded, including 15 children, were previously reported.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the creation of a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the helicopter crash in Brovary.