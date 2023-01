We Grieve With You. EU Reacts To Helicopter Crash In Brovary

Today, January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv Region, killing the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the children. The leaders of the European Union expressed their condolences.

Thus, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her condolences to the families of the victims, to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the entire country on her Twitter.

“Tragedy strikes at the heart of war-torn Ukraine. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Zelenskyy and the entire country following the helicopter crash at Brovary. We are mourning with you,” the message reads.

Head of the European Council Charles Michel noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, who was killed at the helicopter crash in Brovary, was a great friend of the EU.

“We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary. Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine,” he wrote.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastryskyi and his deputy Yevhen Yenin were excellent partners and friends.

“Horrified to learn about the death of Ukraine's Minister of Interior Denys Monastyrskyi and his Deputy Yevhen Yenin. They were excellent cooperation partners and friends. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones,” Maasikas said on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, a helicopter crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

As a result of the helicopter crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary. Sources in the law enforcement agencies reported that in the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Region, in addition to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, security and an assistant to the leadership of the authority were killed.

It is known that the number of victims as a result of the helicopter accident in Brovary has increased to 18 people.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the creation of a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the Brovary helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, details about the helicopter crash in Brovary appeared from the State Emergency Service.