New Mobilization In Russia Will Be Announced Within Week Or Two - President’s Representative Venislavskyi

Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the National Security Committee, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that the Russian Federation will announce a new mobilization within a week or two.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Russian Federation first denied a full-scale war, then denied mobilization and continues to do so, although it is constantly happening. Within the framework of the 300,000 people they mobilized, there is a constant process (of mobilization). According to our intelligence, this process will be updated in the near future. Within a week - two, they will be forced to announce mobilization," he said.

He called the question of whether it will be called "partial" again exclusively propagandistic and designed for Russia's domestic audience.

According to him, there is a general mobilization in the Russian Federation, if they did not deny it.

Venislavskyi noted that in response to Russia's announcement of mobilization, Ukraine will not have to make additional decisions.

"Unlike the Russian Federation, we recognized on February 24 that Ukraine is at war with the Russian Federation and announced a general mobilization... If the Armed Forces of Ukraine need an additional number of servicemen, then this is happening on a permanent basis. There are no surprises and shocks and there cannot be," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin says that they did not stop the mobilization, because in their correspondence it is noted that Putin has no "legal grounds" to cancel it.