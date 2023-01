In Brovary (Kyiv Region), an EC-225 helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) fell on the territory of a kindergarten. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 18, at 08:20 a.m. in the city of Brovary, Kyiv Region, as a result of the fall of the SESU EC-225 helicopter (flight number 54), there was damage to the building of the children's educational institution with the subsequent fire, glazing in a fourteen-story residential building and 3 cars. At 09:06 a.m., a fire broke out in the building was localized on an area of 500 square meters, and at 09:28 a.m. it was liquidated," the statement reads.

There were 9 people on board: 6 members of the operational team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 3 members of the crew of the State Emergency Service.

According to the report, 16 people, including 3 children, were killed as a result of the emergency situation as of 12:30 p.m. 30 people were injured (including 12 children), who were hospitalized (information is being clarified). The floor slabs between the 1st and 2nd floors and the roof of the kindergarten are being dismantled.

127 people and 30 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situation, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The message states that the helicopter of the SESU EC-225 (flight number 54) was repeatedly involved in carrying out tasks of transporting personnel to emergency situations spots. Among the aircraft of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, this helicopter was most often used due to the possibility of transporting a sufficient number of people at the same time.

"The helicopter's crew was prepared to carry out tasks under difficult conditions, had the necessary number of hours of flight precisely on EC-225 helicopters," the State Emergency Service notes.

Eurocopter EC225 is a multi-purpose helicopter developed by Airbus Helicopters, the helicopter is equipped with two gas turbine engines, this helicopter is able to take 25 passengers on board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Brovary on Wednesday, January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell on the territory of a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

At least 18 killed, including 3 children, and 29 wounded, including 15 children, were previously reported.

Among the killed were Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych, their assistants, and the helicopter crew.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, to find out all the circumstances of the crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter in Brovary.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed to create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the helicopter crash in Brovary.