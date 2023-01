Security And Assistant To Interior Ministry Leadership Also Killed In Helicopter Crash In Brovary - Sources

In the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Region, in addition to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, security guards and an assistant to the leadership of the authority were killed.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The assistant, security and crew members also were killed," the interlocutor said.

According to him, it is too early to talk about the cause of the helicopter crash.

The SSU is investigating the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), which crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Region, was transporting the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to one of the "hot" spots on the front line.

The SSU does not rule out the death of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Brovary as a result of a terrorist attack.

This morning, on January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary.

As a result of the helicopter crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were killed: Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and the State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the helicopter fell in Brovary (Kyiv Region) next to a kindergarten and a residential building.

The number of victims as a result of the helicopter accident in Brovary has increased to 18 people, including 3 children.