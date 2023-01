The Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.3% year on year to ¥1.23 trln in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In U.S. dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 8% year on year to $189.13 bln.

The manufacturing industry saw FDI inflow increase by 46.1% year on year to ¥323.7 bln in 2022, while that of hi-tech industries jumped by 28.3% compared with 2021, data from the ministry showed.

During this period, investment from the Republic of Korea, Germany, and Britain, climbed by 64.2%, 52.9%, and 40.7%, respectively – while that from the European Union registered a sharp rise of 92.2% year on year.

FDI flowing into the country's central region reported a year-on-year expansion of 21.9%, followed by 14.1% in the western region.