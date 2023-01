Shmyhal Orders Creation Of Special Group To Investigate All Circumstances Of Tragedy In Brovary

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the creation of a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the helicopter crash of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Brovary (Kyiv Region). Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I instructed to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," he wrote.

Shmyhal expressed his condolences to the families of all the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, in Brovary, a helicopter of the SESU fell near a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

As a result of the helicopter crash, at least 18 people were killed, including Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych and 3 children.

It is known about 29 wounded, including 15 children.