It Is Too Early To Talk About Causes Of Helicopter Crash In Brovary - Air Force

On January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, Kyiv Region. During the accident, the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were killed. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the helicopter belonged to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Ihnat is convinced that it is still too early to talk about the causes of the disaster.

"The commission will investigate the causes. It will not be 1-2 days, because the investigation of the helicopter crash takes some time. I think a state commission will be created, which will include various aviation experts. They will investigate the causes of what happened and what factors influenced that the helicopter fell," he said on the air of the telethon.

According to the representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the experts should study all the information: in particular, the radio exchange and the technical condition of the helicopter. This will last at least several weeks, because the technical study takes some time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three children were killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary.

Due to the fall of the helicopter, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary - were killed.

