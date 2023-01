Putin might announce a new wave of mobilization in RF today or in coming days – ISW

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that today or in the coming days, Russian President Vladimir Putin might announce the beginning of a new stage of the so-called "partial mobilization."

This is stated in a report published on the ISW website.

ISW recalled that a day earlier, on January 17, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that today Putin intends to make an address.

The speech of the Russian dictator is timed to the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough of the blockade of Leningrad during the Second World War.

Analysts note that Putin likes to use symbolic dates to appeal to Russians on.

At the same time, a number of Russian military bloggers believe that Putin intends to use this opportunity to announce a new wave of mobilization in Russia.

It is also possible that the leader of the aggressor country may announce the end of the so-called "special military operation" and change the status of the conflict to a full-fledged war.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 29, Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that in early January, the Russian leadership will announce a new wave of mobilization.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of December, a number of Russian mass media reported that the Kremlin was preparing to announce a new stage of mobilization after the end of the New Year holidays.

And already on January 6, the Defense Intelligence announced that Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 500,000 people during a new wave of mobilization.

It should be noted that a day earlier, on January 17, Putin instructed to increase the number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to 1.5 million people.