The enemy continues to build up its presence in the Black Sea and increases the number of ships there. Missile carriers went on combat duty.

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

As of this morning, there are 16 enemy ships on duty in the Black Sea, including 6 Kalibr carriers. The total number of missiles is up to 44.

It is worth mentioning that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is constantly being loaded with a batch of Kalibr missiles in order to participate in massive missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine in the future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 14, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. The capital was attacked by S-400 (S-300) anti-aircraft guided missiles from the north. Later, the terrorist state used high-precision weapons: Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, Kh-59 guided air missiles against critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.

On January 14, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.