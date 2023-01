In the morning of Wednesday, January 18, a helicopter crashed in a residential area in Brovary.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the helicopter crashed in Brovary (Kyiv Region) next to a kindergarten and a residential building.

The number of victims as a result of the accident in Brovary rose to 18 people.

At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. As of 9:16 a.m., everyone was evacuated.

It is also known that 22 victims including 10 children are currently staying in a hospital.

As a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs was killed - they were in a helicopter of the State Emergency Service, National Police Head Ihor Klymenko said.

All specialized services are work at the site. The inspection of the scene is underway.

