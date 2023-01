Russian occupiers conducted six missile and 14 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine on January 17.

This was announced by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook on January 18.

"Six rockets, three of which hit civilian targets in the cities of Kupiyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 airstrikes, were launched by the enemy during the past day. It also carried out 95 strikes from rocket salvo systems. The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine," the message reads.

Also, the occupiers used artillery and mortars to fire at the settlements in different directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian terrorist forces carried out 102 attacks on the Kherson Region using various types of weapons, the city of Kherson was shelled 36 times in a day on January 16.

Rescuers also fired at the premises of the Red Cross in Kherson. The fire broke out on January 15 after the city was once again shelled by the Russian military.

Earlier, it was reported that the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops on January 16 increased by 870 to 116,950 killed, also Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 combat armored vehicles, five artillery systems and three MLRSes.

Meanwhile, Putin decided to increase the army of the aggressor state to 1.5 million people during 2023-2026.