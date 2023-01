The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks near nine villages and towns over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Sil, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Belarus continues to support Russian armed aggression: joint exercises of the aviation component of the regional armed forces of Russia and Belarus continue at its airfields and in the airspace.

At the same time, the AFU are taking measures to prevent provocative actions or sabotage by the enemy, air defense is being strengthened.

During the past day, the enemy continued to fire artillery and mortar fire along the entire contact line.

Areas of settlements of Mykolayivka, Chernihiv Region were shelled; Rivne, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, and Novodmytrivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Krasne, Lukiyantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Rybalkyne, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Nesterne, Zemlianky, Novomlynsk, Bolohivka, Kamiyanka, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers concentrated their forces in the Bakhmut direction, the situation in the north has not changed.

Local residents in the occupied territories refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupiers.