Today, January 18, a helicopter fell in Brovary next to a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram.

It is reported that as a result of the incident involving a helicopter in Brovary, people were injured. Services continue to work at the scene.

"Kyiv region. In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building. At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone has been evacuated. There are casualties. Ambulances, police, and firefighters are working at the scene of the crash," he wrote Kuleba

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, only yesterday, January 17, at 1 p.m., the search and rescue work in the high-rise building in Dnipro, which was destroyed by a Russian missile attack on January 14, was completed.

On January 17, the Russian occupiers conducted six missile strikes and 14 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.