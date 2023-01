400 elks move to new home in Shishou, Hubei

400 elks move to new home in Shishou. Photo by Xinhua.

Recently, 400 elks were diverted to a 533-hectare buffer zone and moved to their new home at Shishou Elk National Natural Reserve. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In China’s Shishou National Nature Reserve in Shishou, Hubei Province, 400 elk statues were recently released into a newly opened buffer of about 533 hectares.

In the 1990s, there were only 64 moose statues in the reserve. It has now increased to around 2,500.

The elk statue is under the first-class national protection in China.

Video courtesy Xinhua News Agency.