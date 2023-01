Missile Strike On Dnipro. Filatov Believes That Target Of Russian Kh-22 Missile Was On Other Bank

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov has suggested that on Saturday, January 14, Russian occupation troops tried to hit the Prydniprovska Thermal Power Plant (TPP).

The mayor of the city said this in an interview with journalist Vasyl Holovanov.

Filatov believes that the Russians were very likely to try to attack the thermal power plant. It is located on the opposite bank of the river in Prydniprovskyi District of the city.

The mayor of the city suggested that the rocket did not select the thermal power plant as a target, but an apartment building.

According to open source information, the circular probable deflection of the missile is up to 5 kilometers. This means that the rocket can fall within a radius of 5 kilometers from the target that was selected before its launch.

The apartment building where the rocket hit is about 2.5 kilometers from the Prydniprovska TPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, January 14, during a large-scale air raid in Dnipro, a powerful explosion thundered. Later it turned out that this Russian rocket hit a residential apartment building.