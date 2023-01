The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began work at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP, Varash, Rivne Region). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi wrote about this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More IAEA experts now on the ground in Ukraine. Today, I launched the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission in Rivne NPP (ISAMIR). In next few days, we will have teams at all Ukrainian NPPs. They will provide technical assistance & help reduce nuclear dangers during ongoing conflict,” he wrote.

According to the IAEA, Grossi will open the IAEA mission at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Chornobyl NPP, Kyiv Region) on January 18, in the coming days the expert mission will also be placed at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. It is noted that the IAEA already has a constant presence of four experts at the largest Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine.

Thus, IAEA groups will be constantly present at all NPPs of Ukraine and the Chornobyl site, the agency will have about 11-12 employees simultaneously in the country.

According to the report, Grossi will also meet with senior Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv this week regarding his proposal for a nuclear safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the IAEA permanent mission began work at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant (Mykolaiv Region).

Since September, the IAEA mission has been working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

Ukraine insists on demilitarization of the ZNPP.