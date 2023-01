Number Of Victims Of Missile Attack On Dnipro Increases To 45 - Reznichenko

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro rose to 45.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

So, he said that, according to clarified information, a Russian missile killed 45 people, including 6 children.

"Flowers in memory of the innocent lives that the Russians took were brought to the crushed house along with rescuers, police, volunteers and the leader of the Dnipro. We will avenge everyone," Reznichenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Dnipro on Saturday, January 14, as a result of shelling of the city by Russian troops, a high-rise building was partially destroyed.

On Tuesday, January 17, at 1 p.m., search and rescue work ended in a high-rise building destroyed by a missile strike of the Russian Federation in Dnipro.

A Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of five long-range bombers Tu-22m3 of the Russian Air Force on the territory of Ukraine hit the high-rise building of Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine identified six Russian soldiers who were involved in a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023.