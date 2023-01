Last day, January 16, border guards destroyed 12 occupiers and wounded 17 more in battle near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that during the past day, border guards repelled the assault on the enemy on one of the advanced strongholds near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

"Enemy forces under the cover of artillery carried out several long-term attacks of Ukrainian defenders," the report said.

So, the troops of the border unit worked on the enemy with small arms, mortars and grenade drops from UAVs. In addition, fire support was provided by the means of command of the Defense Forces in this direction.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 occupiers, about 17 more Russian soldiers were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence said that the Ukrainian military maintains positions in Soledar, Donetsk Region and is gradually approaching Kreminna, Luhansk Region.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupation forces somewhat reduced the intensity of the offensive in the Bakhmut area, concentrating the main forces on the capture of Soledar. To break through the defenses, the occupiers resort to provocations with the uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.