The Security Service of Ukraine will purposefully carry out actions of retaliation against Russians guilty of war crimes and missile shelling of Dnipro in particular. Such actions of the Ukrainian special services are predicted by political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi.

According to him, the response to the shelling of Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities by the SSU will be new special operations and the liquidation of the Russian military.

"The SSU yesterday released the names of the "people" involved in the commission of the crime. And the head of the Service Maliuk advised those involved in the list to wait every minute for retribution. And in fact, this is the only true approach. Because Ukrainians should not get used to the fact that our neighbor is a bloody maniac. Retribution is required for each missile fired. We need new special operations and blasts from the SSU," the expert writes.

According to Holobutskyi, the SSU will not be limited only to legal measures. "That the SSU began to turn into the Ukrainian Mossad. Therefore, many bloody ghouls sooner or later await the fate of various collaborators and traitors who have already been blown up due to "poor-quality gasoline" or poisoned due to "low-quality coffee," the political scientist emphasizes.

The expert quotes a conversation between journalists with one of the military of the Russian Federation, a person included in the SSU list. Asked if he felt sorry for the 40 killed, a creature named Dmitry Golikov said that "you are not a state in general, you will be like Yakutia." Well, the time will come and this animal will be hot even in "sunny Yakutia," the expert summarizes.

Recall that the SSU published the names of those involved in the destruction of a residential building in Dnipro. Currently, 44 killed are known.