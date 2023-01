Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the army of the aggressor state to 1.5 million people within 2023-2026. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, January 17.

As Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained, Putin ordered an increase in the number of troops, because only so "you can ensure the military security of the state, protect new subjects and critical objects of the Russian Federation."

The Russian dictator also instructed to create "self-sufficient" groups of troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian Federation on January 9, leaving the country for citizens fit for military service was limited.

On January 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia is preparing to increase the total number of the army to 1.5 million people and form at least 20 new divisions.

On January 16, the representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin set the commander of the occupation forces in Ukraine Valery Gerasimov the task of capturing the Donbas before March.