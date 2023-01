From January 18, the passenger train between Ukraine and Romania is resumed.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From tomorrow, January 18, passenger trains No. 755/756 and No. 753/754 Rakhiv - Valea Viseului - Rakhiv will run to Romania," the message says.

Trains will depart from Rakhiv daily at 6:10 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. and arrive at Valea Viseului respectively at 7:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

In the opposite direction, trains will depart at 11:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. and arrive in Rakhiv, respectively, at 12:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

The train has a capacity of 179 passengers.

Border guards will provide passport control of passengers at the Rakhiv station an hour before departure.

Currently, there is only a freight rail connection between Ukraine and Romania.

It is expected that the start of the plying of these trains will significantly accelerate the transport connection between Ukraine and the EU, as well as provide Ukrainians who have been forced to leave Ukraine with additional transport opportunities for returning home.

The Ministry of Infrastructure also reported that the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company shedules train No. 810/809 Lviv - Rakhiv - Lviv.

The train will depart from Lviv at 7:00 a.m. and arrive in Rakhiv at 1:20 p.m.

In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 2:34 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 8:50 p.m.

The schedule of arrival and departure of trains is adjusted to the schedules of the Romanian railway trains.

Thus, passengers arriving at Valea Viseului station can transfer to other flights heading to Bucharest and Cluj stations.

In order to make this possible, Ukrzaliznytsia repaired 19.2 km of tracks, 12 bridges on the Rakhiv - Dilove - Cluj stations section during 2022, and also repaired the Rakhiv station.

This section has not actually been operational since 2011.

Before that, only two international crossings operated between Ukraine and Romania: Vadul Siret - Dornesti and Diakove - Halmeu.

Only freight transportation is carried out through them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Romania in 2022 decided to restore rail connections on the section "Rakhiv - Dilove - Valea Viseului "

The net travel time from Rakhiv to the Romanian Valea Viseului is about 40 minutes without taking into account customs procedures.

Border and customs controls will be carried out on board the train when boarding.

In August, Ukrzaliznytsia opened two railway sections on the border with Romania.