The Russian leadership will continue terrorist attacks and terrorist war to maintain its power, so Ukraine needs more weapons to defend and de-occupy its territories. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on Channel 24, reports the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, January 17.

The terrorist regime of the Russian dictator lost the war in a geopolitical sense, the blitzkrieg of the Russian Federation failed, so Putin needs to prolong the hostilities that guarantee him and his henchmen the preservation of power, because the only alternative is an international tribunal or a rebellion inside the country, Yusov said.

"Terrorist attacks and terrorist war are what Putin, Gerasimov and Shoigu will continue to do until Ukraine and the international community stop them. The task of Ukraine and the international pro-Ukrainian anti-Putin coalition is to de-occupy the territory as quickly as possible and ensure victory in 2023," emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Russia is preparing various scenarios and partially engages in disinformation, for example, landing on Odesa or constant discussion of the topic of Belarus, but today there are no formed strike groups and no threat of involving Belarus on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Yusov emphasized. He noted that Putin will not give up his strategic goal of destroying the Ukrainian people and state, the human resources and the amount of still Soviet weapons in the aggressor countries is enough, therefore Ukraine needs more support, weapons, sanctions against Putin, more means of anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had given the commander of the occupying forces in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, the task of capturing Donbas by March.

On January 16, a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Russian invaders may try to launch a new major offensive.

On January 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was preparing for a long-term war and was putting the economy on "war tracks".