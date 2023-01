Boris Pistorius has become a new German Minister of Defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this on Twitter on Tuesday, January 17.

"I am glad that the outstanding politician of our country Boris Pistorius will be the new Minister of Defense. Because of his experience, competence and perseverance, and great heart, he is perfect for the Bundeswehr at a turning point," Scholz wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that the German Ministry of Defense, instead of Christine Lambrecht, could be headed by Boris Pistorius, the State Minister for Interior and Sports in the state government of Lower Saxony.

On January 14, reports appeared that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht left her post.

On January 16, Reuters reported that Christine Lambrecht resigned due to criticism and pressure on the provision of weapons to Ukraine.