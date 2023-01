Last night, on January 16, the occupiers fired artillery at a settlement of the Ochakiv community, killing 1 person. This is stated in the message of the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

So, on January 16 at 10:53 p.m., the Russian occupying army fired artillery at a settlement in the Ochakiv community, killing 1 person. It is reported that a social infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian shelling.

"In the city of Mykolayiv, Pervomaiskyi, Voznesenskyi and Bashtanskyi districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly," Kim added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders continue to carry out full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and do not leave intention of completely capturing the Donetsk Region. On January 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

Meanwhile, on January 16, the occupiers killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk Region - in Bakhmut and Sievernyi, another civilian was injured.