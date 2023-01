The Office of the President has granted the application of Oleksii Arestovych for dismissal from the post of freelance adviser.

Arestovych announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the comments under his post about writing his resignation statement, Arestovych confirmed that the Office of the President granted his application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday Arestovych said that he wrote a letter of resignation from the post of adviser to the Office of the President at his own request.

On January 16, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Holos faction Solomiia Bobrovska said that she was preparing a collective appeal from parliamentarians to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding Arestovych's statements about the "shooting down of a missile" in Dnipro.

On the evening of January 14, on the YouTube broadcast of Russian human rights activist and blogger Mark Feigin, Arestovych said that a Russian missile Kh-22 destroyed a house in Dnipro allegedly after it was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that they did not have the ability to shoot down Kh-22 missiles.