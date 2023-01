Russian terrorist forces struck 102 attacks on the Kherson Region with various types of weapons, the city of Kherson was shelled 36 times in a day on January 16. Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in his Telegram on Tuesday, January 17.

Yanushevych reported that the Russian occupiers attacked the Kherson Region 102 times during the day of January 16.

"They fired from artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, tanks and UAVs. The Russians shelled Kherson 36 times - the residential quarters of the city were once again under the fire of the occupiers. Enemy shells hit the boarding school building, the hospital and residential buildings," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote.

As a result of Russian shelling, one person was killed, two residents of the Kherson Region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Russian invaders hit the premises of the Red Cross in Kherson.

On the morning of January 15, the occupiers made another blow to a residential quarter of Kherson.

On January 12, the enemy shelled the Kherson Region 49 times, as a result of which one person was killed.