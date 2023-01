On January 17, Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 3 billion under the new large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance Program (MFA) from the EU for 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount of preferential loan under the specified program reaches EUR 18 billion.

Funds are provided on unprecedented preferential terms for Ukraine.

The loan repayment period is 35 years.

At the same time, interest and other payments for debt service will be paid by EU countries instead of Ukraine.

It is expected that the next tranches within the framework of the large-scale MFA program will be delivered to the state budget of Ukraine during 2023 in a rhythmic and predictable manner, taking into account Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions agreed by the parties.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 10.2 billion of macro-financial assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and the Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrii Pyshnyi, on the EU side, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, signed the Memorandum of Understanding and the Credit Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union regarding Ukraine's receipt of macro-financial assistance in the amount EUR 18 billion.