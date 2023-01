MP From Servant Of The People Shol Removed From Wanted List

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Marharyta Shol was removed from the wanted list, she herself came to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the NACB.

The investigation found that the MP did not enter into the declaration for 2020 information about the rental of an apartment in Pechersk (the central district of Kyiv), the cost of which is about UAH 5 million.

Due to the fact that she ignored the calls of investigators, she was put on the wanted list.

Nevertheless, on January 16, Shol came to the NACB, where she was handed an indictment.

On January 17, the NACB and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office sent a case to the court accusing Shol of entering inaccurate data into an electronic declaration.

Her actions qualified under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the Law of Ukraine from December 4, 2020 No. 1074-IX).

The investigation of these facts was initiated on the basis of the NACP conclusion.

In December 2022, she was informed of the suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Shol, who was put on the wanted list by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 9, was absent from the parliamentary session.