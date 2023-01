The Kametstal plant (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region) has resumed production of blast furnace coke.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the beginning of the new year, coke batteries No. 1 and No. 5 resumed operation in the coke shop of the plant and began production of blast furnace coke. During the forced downtime, the specialists of the division systematically prepared the equipment for the resumption of work. One of the important stages is the preparation for the commissioning of equipment evacuated to Kametstal from the Avdiivka Coke Plant, which is under cold preservation due to hostilities," it said.

It is noted that the metallurgical plant implemented a project aimed at delivering and preparing for work in the coke-chemical division of the slaking car, which was previously operated at the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

"Now the division is also resuming production of ammonium sulfate, a sulfur treatment workshop, in the near future it plans to become the work of the benzene production department - thus the entire technological chain of coke production at Kametstal will work," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, Kametstal resumed steel smelting after being forced to stop due to power supply restrictions due to massive enemy attacks.

In February 2022, Metinvest created Kametstal on the basis of the Dniprovskyi Metallurgical Plant (DMK) and the Dniprovskyi Coke and Chemical Plant (both - Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region).

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.