Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova was called for questioning at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"She was summoned for questioning," the interlocutors reported.

According to them, Venediktova was summoned at the beginning of January.

The source did not specify the details of the interrogation.

At the same time, Venediktova was called for questioning as a witness in one of the episodes of alleged crimes of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as Ambassador to Switzerland.

On July 17, 2022, Zelenskyy removed Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General, but did not specify the reason.

According to the decree, she was suspended in accordance with the second part of Article 11 of the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", which provides that the President during the period of martial law may make a decision to remove an official from his position, appoint him to a position and dismiss him from his position attributed to his powers, and entrusting the fulfillment of duties to another person for the corresponding period.

On July 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Venediktova, and later Zelenskyy issued a corresponding decree on her dismissal.