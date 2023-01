Exhaustion Of Ukrainian Air Defense Will Not Be Due To Help Of Allies - Center For Defense Strategies

Ukraine's air defense system will not face attrition due to Russian attacks, as allies will continue to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles. Viktor Kevliuk, an expert of the Center for Defense Strategies, told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He also noted that the Russians continue to attack energy facilities, but there are no attacks on the positions of the Air Defense Forces.

"We will not run out of anti-aircraft missiles. The allies have supplied them and will supply them, even more than before. Accordingly, the exhaustion of the air defense system will not come," the expert noted.

Kevliuk also explained that the Russian aviation is currently not capable of taking new measures, for example, striking by flying into the territory of Ukraine.

According to him, after the loss of 300 attack aircraft and at least 350-400 pilots, Russia faced a problem: "what to fly, and who should use conventional gravity munitions."

"Fighting against fighters who gained experience in air combat for a year, inferior technically, but winning tactically, learned to intercept all types of targets - from Shaheds to cruise missiles - a pilot called from the reserve cannot demonstrate such miracles. Therefore, there will be further missile attacks on critical infrastructure, at best - bomb strikes on the front edge with unguided munitions. They are not capable of more today," the expert said.

In addition, Kevliuk explained why the enemy continues to fire at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, if such tactics do not work.

"In winter, this is critical, because when the electric pump does not pump hot water from the boiler room into the house, it is cold at home, don't really want to live there. The enemy does not achieve the goal of its actions, but it does not leave hope that it will eventually get to such a place, as a result of which everything will stop," he explained.

Yurii Ihnat also announced today that enemy missiles of the S-300 and S-400 type must be destroyed from the launch sites.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, anti-aircraft missile complexes NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard and other systems provided by partners are effectively working for Ukraine's victory over Russia.

The Air Force also explained why they do not see a threat in aviation exercises in Belarus.