There May Be More Emergency Power Outages In Ukraine Due To Icing Of Wires And Wind - Ukrenergo

As of 10:30 a.m. on January 17, Ukraine's energy system, damaged by Russian strikes, still has a significant power deficit, especially during the morning and evening consumption peaks. The situation is complicated by unfavorable weather conditions (gusty wind, icing of wires). This is reported in the Ukrenergo Telegram channel.

Daily consumption limits have been established for all operators of distribution systems. Each operator of the distribution system in its region makes schedules of planned hourly outages in order not to exceed the limits. However, due to their excess, emergency power outages have already been applied in six regions of Ukraine.

"Also, due to adverse weather conditions (gusty wind, icing of wires) in the central regions, there are local outages in the grids of distribution system operators, power is being restored," the statement says.

Power engineers ask Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely and use energy-intensive appliances alternately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the press service of the Ukrenergo company stated that the terms of power outages may become longer due to the latest massive Russian missile attack and an increase in the electricity deficit.

Also, on January 15, DTEK urged Ukrainians to prepare for "difficult days" due to damage to the energy infrastructure and reduction in generation due to a massive missile attack on January 14.

On January 11, the director general of the YASNO energy company, Serhii Kovalenko, noted that 60% of the required volumes are supplied to Kyiv, 20% of which are received by the capital's consumers.