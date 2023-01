A permanent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has started work at the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (SUNPP, Mykolaiv Region). This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The permanent mission of the IAEA has started work at the South Ukraine NPP," the message reads.

According to the report, yesterday, January 16, the IAEA team led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and accompanied by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, the President of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company state enterprise Petro Kotin and the Acting Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Oleh Korikov arrived at the site of the South Ukraine NPP.

During the raising of the IAEA flag over the site of the station, Grossi noted the importance of the permanent mission of the agency's inspectors.

They will remain at the SUNPP for continuous control and monitoring of nuclear and radiation safety.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IAEA intends to send technical missions to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The missions are aimed at securing the stations and recording all possible attempts of external influence, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor.

Since September, the IAEA mission has been working at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

Ukraine insists on the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.