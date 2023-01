Search And Rescue Operations In Dnipro Finished. 44 Killed As Result Of Russian Missile Attack

On Monday, January 17, at 1:00 p.m., search and rescue operations in the high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Dnipro were finished. As a result of the Russian attack, 44 people were killed. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

As a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro, 44 people were killed, including 5 children.

It is reported that 39 people were rescued, including 6 children. As a result of the Russian attack, 79 people were injured, including 16 children.

In addition, 47 reports of missing persons were received, of which 23 persons were found dead, 4 persons were found alive at relatives, in hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a high-rise building was partially destroyed in Dnipro on Saturday, January 14, as a result of shelling of the city by Russian troops.

A Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air and Space Forces over the territory of Ukraine hit the Dnipro high-rise building. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.

On January 16, it was known about 75 people injured as a result of the attack. As of the morning of January 17, the number of injured has increased to 79.

Later it became known that the body of a child was found under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine identified six Russian servicemen involved in the January 14, 2023, missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro.