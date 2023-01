Advisor to the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovych, has submitted his resignation statement at own will . Arestovych announced this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 17.

"I wrote a resignation letter. I want to show an example of a civilized behavior: it's a fundamental mistake, so I'm resigning," Arestovych stressed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 16, a member of the Verkhovna Rada / representative of the Voice faction, Solomyia Bobrovska, said that she was preparing a collective MP appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the statements by the adviser to the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, as for the "shooting down of a missile" in Dnipro.

On January 15, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force over the territory of Ukraine hit the Dnipro high-rise building. The AFU have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.

On January 15, presenter Oksana Sokolova wrote on her Facebook page that the Advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych should be punished for his statement that a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, allegedly due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense.

On January 15, Oleksii Arestovych apologized for his words about the explosion in the Dnipro through Ukrainian air defense, but retracted his apology.