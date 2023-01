Yesterday, on January 16, marine units destroyed 17 Russian soldiers, 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, a truck belonging to the occupiers and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

This follows from a statement by the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the marines destroyed a truck, a UAV, and 13 occupants in the past day.

In addition, artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the enemy, as a result of which 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and 4 Russian soldiers were destroyed.

It is noted that the final losses of the enemy are being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers keep an almost record number of Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. Six Russian missile carriers with a total of 44 missiles were recorded.

Meanwhile, units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU hit the control post, 11 concentration areas of the occupiers, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and an enemy ammunition warehouse during the day.