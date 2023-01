Russian occupiers continue to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and don’t give up on complete capturing the Donetsk Region. On January 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted two rocket and seven airstrikes and carried out over 70 attacks using MLRSes, in particular aimed at civilian infrastructure. Casualties among civilian population has been reported.

There is a high danger of further Russian air and missile strikes on facilities throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy does not abandon its intentions to capture the entire Donetsk Region, is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of more than 20 settlements, including: Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Chervonopopivka, Sil, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, Kamiyanka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

In the Kupiyansk, Lyman and Novopavlovsk directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson areas - it continues to defend itself.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Areas of more than fifteen settlements were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling. Among them are Krasne, Neskuchne, Vesele, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Zemlianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kamiyanka of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Vyshneve of the Kharkiv Region; as well as Novoselivske, Andriyivka, Makiyivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Terny, and Yampolivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Niu York, and Vesele in Donetsk Region; and a total of more than 15 settlements were damaged by fire.

On the Avdiyivka direction, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire. In particular – Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Kamiyanske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Inhulets, and Kherson were subjected to mortar and artillery fire.

The General Staff reported that in the temporarily occupied territories, in the settlements of Zavodivka, Hornostayivka, and Kayiry of the Kherson Region; the occupiers stopped the broadcast of all Ukrainian TV channels, and instead only Russian television is broadcast there.

During the day, units of the missile forces and artillery of the AFU hit the command post, 11 areas where the occupiers were concentrated, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and an enemy ammunition warehouse.

heavy fighting continues for Soledar in the Donetsk Region.