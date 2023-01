The commander of a separate tactical aerial reconnaissance group with the call sign "Madyar" said that in Soledar in the Donetsk Region, the Defense Forces destroyed four local ammunition depots of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC per day.

The Ukrainian military published a video of the defeat of the objects of the Wagnerites on its Telegram channel.

The Birds of Madyar air reconnaissance group worked together with the 45th separate artillery brigade.

The Ukrainian military used drones to survey the territory of the city, and the gunners covered the objects of mercenaries.

"For today, there are already three local warehouses and mobile points of the ammunition of the occupiers in the city," Madyar commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, the presidential representative in parliament, Fedir Venislavskyi, told us that the Defense Forces control part of Soledar.

At the same time, on the same day, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said in an interview with Le Monde that Soledar is a "gray zone" for both the Ukrainian military and the Wagnerites.

And in today's intelligence review, the British Ministry of Defense noted that the Ukrainian military maintains positions in Soledar.