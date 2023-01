Ukraine And Russia, Mediated By Turkiye, Preparing Largest Exchange Of Prisoners For Thousand People

Turkiye's chief ombudsman, Seref Malkoc, said Ukraine and Russia, brokered by Ankara, gave each other exchange lists that in total include about a thousand people.

CNN Turk reported this with reference to the words of Malkoc.

He recalled that previously the meetings of the human rights commissioners of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets and Russia Tatyana Moskalkova took place in Turkiye.

According to Malkoc, within the framework of these meetings, Ukraine presented an exchange list of 800 people, Russia - of 200.

In the near future, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian and Russian colleagues Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

During these meetings, the issue of organizing a humanitarian corridor in Turkiye, where the parties to the conflict will be able to make an exchange, will be raised.

"If Turkiye's proposal is accepted, a "humanitarian corridor" will be created in Istanbul to exchange wounded civilians, soldiers, the elderly, children and women," Malkoc said.

According to CNN Turk, three months ago, the office of the Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye received a request from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), in which Ankara was offered to become a bridge to accompany children injured as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After some time, a meeting between Lubinets and Moskalkova was agreed. During eight rounds of negotiations, it was possible to expand the proposed humanitarian corridor into a wider framework. We are talking about the exchange of wounded detainees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, it became known that the Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets would hold a meeting with the representative of the Russian Federation Moskalkova.

And already on January 12, Lubinets announced the successes that were achieved during negotiations with Moskalkova.

We also reported that on January 14, Russia canceled the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, which was agreed the day before.