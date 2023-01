President's Office Says That There Is No Way To Reach Agreement With Russia

The war against Russia must be won. There can be no agreements with the aggressor, as the Russian Federation commits crimes against humanity. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, January 16.

Podoliak noted that the terrorist country attacked Ukraine for no reason and is deliberately attacking critical infrastructure and residential buildings of Ukrainians with missiles. The so-called Russian "military" are occupiers and aggressors who in no way have anything to do with the protection of the mythical "motherland", wrote the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

“There is no need to continue to pretend that someone still does not understand something... The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine without any reason. The Russian Federation is waging a full-scale war with all types of weapons. The Russian Federation kills civilians en masse and "cleanses" the territory. The Russian Federation commits crimes against humanity... There is no way to come to an agreement. The war must be won," Podoliak stressed.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has clear legal consequences, Podoliak stressed.

