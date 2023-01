Joint air exercises between Russia and Belarus enabled the Russian troops to increase their aviation group located on the territory of Belarus.

This was announced today, January 16, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command reminded that joint flight and tactical exercises of aviation units of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces started today in Belarus.

"Thus, under the guise of joint exercises, the enemy strengthened the combat aviation group in Belarus," the General Staff said.

The General Staff believes that this increases the probability of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine precisely from the airspace of Belarus.

According to the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Gayun, on the weekend of January 14 and 15, 8 Su-34 and Su-30 fighters of the Russian Air And Space Forces flew to Belarus.

And on January 15, 4 An-12 and An-26 transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force landed at the Baranovichi airfield. According to Belarusian Gayun, they could deliver ammunition for the above fighters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, it became known that joint exercises of Russian and Belarusian aviation will take place in Belarus. They will last from January 16 to February 1.

We previously reported that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained why they do not see a threat in aviation exercises in Belarus.